शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Report against the inspector who broke Brajesh's brother's hand, was not written

जिस दरोगा ने तोड़ा ब्रजेश के भाई का हाथ, नहीं लिखी गई उसके खिलाफ रिपोर्ट, परिवार का आरोप दबा दी गई तहरीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 06:11 PM IST
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
1 of 5
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर देहात में ब्रजेश के मौसेरे भाई अखिलेश और फुफेरे भाई मुकेश को ले जाकर मारपीट करने के आरोपी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने की तहरीर अफसरों ने दबा ली है। पुलिस ने अभी तक चौकी प्रभारी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की है। एसडीएम राजीव राज सीओ को तहरीर देने की बात कह रहे है तो सीओ आशा पाल तहरीर न मिलने की बात बोल रहे हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur dehat kidnapping news brijesh pal murder case kanpur kidnapping case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Uttarakhand Weather update: Girl Buried under debris and died before marriage in tehri
Dehradun

घर में चल रही थी शादी की बात, देखने आने वाला था लड़का, मौसी के घर नीलम को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत...

31 जुलाई 2020

टिहरी में हादसा
Dehradun

रक्षा बंधन से पहले तीन भाई-बहनों की मलबे में दबकर दर्दनाक मौत, घर में मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरें...

31 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
खास अंगवस्त्र
Varanasi

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: काशी से पीएम मोदी के लिए भेजा गया खास अंगवस्त्र, 15 दिनों में हुई है बुनाई

31 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे: एनसीआर में मिली विकास साथियों की आखिरी लोकेशन
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के कई खूंखार साथी अब भी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर, एनसीआर में मिली आखिरी लोकेशन

31 जुलाई 2020

जन्म तिथि और नाम बताएंगे आपका शुभ रंग , जाने कैसे
lucky colours

जन्म तिथि और नाम बताएंगे आपका शुभ रंग , जाने कैसे
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन ट्रायल
Gorakhpur

CoronaVirus Vaccine: गोरखपुर के इस अस्पताल में पहुंची कोरोना वैक्सीन, अब ट्रायल की तैयारी

31 जुलाई 2020

रियाज को राष्ट्रपति ने उपहार में दी रेसिंग साइकिल
Delhi NCR

होटल में बर्तन धोने वाले रियाज को अपना सपना पूरा करने के लिए राष्ट्रपति ने दी साइकिल

31 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अयोध्या राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन: तैयार किए गए लड्डू।
Lucknow

अयोध्या: उल्लास में डूबी रामनगरी, एक लाख 11 हजार लड्डुओं से रामलला को लगेगा भोग

31 जुलाई 2020

गोरखपुर का मौसम
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather Today: गोरखपुर में पल-पल बदल रहा मौसम का मिजाज, तस्वीरों में देखें झमाझम बारिश

31 जुलाई 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

Varanasi to Mumbai का ट्रेन सफर होगा अब और आसान, 24 घंटे में पहुंचाएगी Private train

31 जुलाई 2020

खेत में मिली प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं
Agra

आगरा: खेत में खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं, लाल पत्थर पर बनी हुई हैं आकृतियां

31 जुलाई 2020

जन्म तिथि और नाम बताएंगे आपका शुभ रंग , जाने कैसे
lucky colours

जन्म तिथि और नाम बताएंगे आपका शुभ रंग , जाने कैसे
राखी खरीदतीं युवतियां
Agra

Raksha Bandhan 2020: इस बार राखी पर भाई-बहन एक-दूसरे को देंगे अनोखा उपहार

31 जुलाई 2020

गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood Update: बाढ़ से 36 हजार से ज्यादा आबादी प्रभावित, 68 गांवों में घुसा पानी

31 जुलाई 2020

Weather update today in hindi: Pushta falls at home on Rishikesh Gangotri highway, three brother sisters buried
Dehradun

बारिश बनी काल, घर पर गिरा हाईवे का पुश्ता, तीन भाई-बहन जिंदा दफन, तस्वीरें

31 जुलाई 2020

शहीद उधम सिंह
Chandigarh

Udham Singh Jayanti: घर में घुसकर दुश्मन को मारा, लिया जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार का बदला

31 जुलाई 2020

kidnapping case
Kanpur

आंखों में आंसू और लड़खड़ाती जुबान से बोला पिता, ले लेते फिरौती, बेटे को क्यों मार डाला...?

31 जुलाई 2020

करनैलगंज के नकहरा गांव में भरा पानी।
Lucknow

गोंडा: खतरे के निशान से ऊपर बह रही सरयू, सुरक्षित स्थानों की तरफ पलायन कर रहे ग्रामीण, कई गांव डूबे

31 जुलाई 2020

निशाना लगाते डीएम और एसपी
Meerut

दंगा नियंत्रण: डीएम और एसपी ने दागे गोले, देखिए मॉक ड्रिल की ये तस्वीरें

31 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: शहीद आठ पुलिसकर्मियों के परिवारों को मिले 30-30 लाख, विकास और उसके साथियों ने की थी हत्या

31 जुलाई 2020

बैरियर नहीं मिले पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

अमर उजाला पड़ताल: लूट-डकैती के 24 घंटे बाद लापरवाही, बैरियर खाली पड़े...पुलिसवाले खोखे में

31 जुलाई 2020

साप्ताहिक बाजार
Delhi NCR

Delhi Unlock 3 Guidelines: शर्त के साथ खुलेंगे साप्ताहिक बाजार, नाइट कर्फ्यू खत्म, जानें और क्या होंगे बदलाव

31 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी
Kanpur

विकास और जय की अकूत संपत्ति ढूंढने में लगी एसआईटी, जमीन-जायदाद, मकान और करीबियों की लिस्ट तैयार

31 जुलाई 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

राजस्व विभाग में रिक्त पद भरे जाएं तो 30 हजार बेरोजगारों को मिले नौकरी

31 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited