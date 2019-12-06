उन्नाव कांड: फफक कर रोए पीड़िता के पिता, कहा आरोपी खुद को विधायक-नेताओं का करीबी बता दबाव बनाता था

{"_id":"5dea261c8ebc3e54f7348ad5","slug":"victim-s-father-said-that-the-accused-used-to-make-himself-close-to-the-mla-and-leaders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u090f \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915-\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव पेट्रोल कांड के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव पहुंची टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला