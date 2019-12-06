उन्नाव कांड में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, पहले शादी के लिए राजी थे दोनों परिवार फिर ऐसे शुरु हुई दुश्मनी

{"_id":"5dea31b58ebc3e550545fefb","slug":"disclosure-in-unnao-scandal-both-families-agree-for-the-marriage-before-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e,\u00a0\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0925\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव कांड के बाद लोगों में गुस्सा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला