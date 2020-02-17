यूपी: एक साथ सात शव देख कांपे लोग, छलके आंसू, शव के नाम पर सिर्फ मृतकों के कंकाल ही बचे थे

{"_id":"5e4a96868ebc3ef2607e4d44","slug":"van-was-booked-to-go-to-barat-lpg-cylinder-made-deadly-seven-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वैन में जिंदा जले 7 लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में मौजूद परिजन व भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक और वैन में टक्कर के बाद लगी भीषण आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टक्कर के बाद ट्रक और वैन में लगी भीषण आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूं धूं कर जलती वैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग बुझने के बाद कुछ ऐसा था नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला