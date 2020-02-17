शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Farewell ceremony organized in women's college in kanpur

PHOTOS: महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह, मिस फेयरवेल बनीं अभिज्ञा, लड़कियों ने लगाए ठुमके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 10:05 PM IST
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर स्थित महिला महाविद्यालय, किदवई नगर में सोमवार को बीएड विभाग की ओर से वार्षिक पुरस्कार वितरण व विदाई समारोह आयोजित हुआ।
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह
महिला महाविद्यालय का विदाई समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
