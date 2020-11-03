यूपी: कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटने वाली युवतियों ने बताया, वो फोन पर करता था घिनौनी बातें

{"_id":"5fa12e5401392f50f8050130","slug":"up-young-women-who-beat-congress-district-president-with-shoes-told-he-used-to-say-disgusting-things-over-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u093f\u0928\u094c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को युवतियों ने सरेराह पीटा था
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटती युवतियां
छेड़खानी, फोन पर अश्लील बातें करने का आरोप
लगाया छेड़खानी, फोन पर अश्लील बातें करने का आरोप
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटने वाली युवतियां
