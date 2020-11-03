शहर चुनें
यूपी: कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटने वाली युवतियों ने बताया, वो फोन पर करता था घिनौनी बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 04:10 PM IST
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को युवतियों ने सरेराह पीटा था
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को युवतियों ने सरेराह पीटा था - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के जालौन में छेड़छाड़ और फोन पर अश्लील बातें करने का आरोप लगाकर कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को पीटने के मामले में दोनों लड़कियों ने पुलिस को कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग सौंपी है। युवतियों ने आरोप लगाया कि जिलाध्यक्ष काफी दिनों से उनके साथ छेड़छाड़ के साथ ही फोन कर अश्लील बातेें कर रहे थे। वह अकेले में मिलने के लिए भी बुलाते थे।

 
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को युवतियों ने सरेराह पीटा था
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को युवतियों ने सरेराह पीटा था - फोटो : amar ujala
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटती युवतियां
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटती युवतियां - फोटो : amar ujala
छेड़खानी, फोन पर अश्लील बातें करने का आरोप
छेड़खानी, फोन पर अश्लील बातें करने का आरोप - फोटो : amar ujala
लगाया छेड़खानी, फोन पर अश्लील बातें करने का आरोप
लगाया छेड़खानी, फोन पर अश्लील बातें करने का आरोप - फोटो : amar ujala
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटने वाली युवतियां
कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटने वाली युवतियां - फोटो : amar ujala
