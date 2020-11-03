शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Pintu Sengar murder case: statements of the accused in jail will be recorded to investigate the role of the police

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: पुलिस की भूमिका की जांच के लिए जेल में बंद आरोपियों के दर्ज होंगे बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 11:57 PM IST
पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
1 of 5
पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
पिंटू हत्याकांड में आरोपियों के नाम हटाने के मामले में पुलिस का खेल उजागर करने लिए पुलिस जेल में बंद आरोपियों के  बयान दर्ज करेगी। जिससे कि पता चल सके कि उनकी किस पुलिस कर्मी से कब और किन मुद्दों पर बात हुई थी। विवेचना के दौरान आरोपियों का नाम बाहर करने का सही मायने क्या खेल रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh property dispute police investigation electoral rivalry up news bsp leader murder

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हथौड़े से किया युवक के सिर पर प्रहार
Agra

महिला ने हथौड़े से युवक का सिर फोड़ा, बोली- यह फेसबुक पर लड़कियों को फंसाने की सजा

4 नवंबर 2020

टूंडला उपचुनाव: वोट डालने के लिए एक बूथ पर परिवार आया साथ
Agra

Up Assembly By Election 2020: तस्वीरों में देखिये टूंडला उपचुनाव मतदान की झलकियां

4 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
आगरा में वायु प्रदूषण
Agra

'खतरनाक' हुई ताजनगरी की हवा, प्रदूषित शहरों में सूबे में 11वें स्थान पर पहुंचा आगरा

4 नवंबर 2020

मथुरा में करवा चौथ 2020: सुरीर के बघा मोहल्ले की महिलाएं
Agra

Karwa Chauth 2020: पति की उम्र लंबी हो, इसलिए यहां करवाचौथ पर व्रत नहीं रहतीं सुहागिनें

4 नवंबर 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें भविष्य की कहानी ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की ज़ुबानी
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें भविष्य की कहानी ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की ज़ुबानी
नंदबाबा मंदिर के बाहर जुटी भीड़
Agra

नमाज प्रकरण: नंदबाबा मंदिर के बाहर प्रदर्शन, लापरवाही पर सेवायतों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

4 नवंबर 2020

पुलिस के साथ आया हत्यारोपी सर्वेश और पूती देवी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

साइको किलर ने बरामद कराया आला-ए-कत्ल, हत्या कर जमीन में गाड़े थे शरीर 14 टुकड़े

4 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बीच-बचाव कराती पुलिसकर्मी
Etah

'सॉरी आंटी' कहने पर भड़की महिला, किशोरी को पीटा, बीच बाजार में हुआ जमकर हंगामा

4 नवंबर 2020

karva chauth 2020
Meerut

Karva chauth 2020: सरहद पर डटे साजन ने जीवनसाथी को भेजा अनमोल तोहफा, पहले व्रत को लेकर उत्साहित सुहागिनें

3 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
Karwa Chauth 2020 Latest News: Heavy Rush in Uttarakhand Market for shopping during coronavirus
Dehradun

करवाचौथ 2020: कोरोना के बीच खरीदारी को उमड़ी भारी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें देवभूमि के बाजारों का हाल... 

3 नवंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: उमाशंकर ने किया विकास दुबे के खूंखार इरादों का खुलासा, कहा था- पुलिसवालों को सीधे मारो गोली

3 नवंबर 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें भविष्य की कहानी ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की ज़ुबानी
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें भविष्य की कहानी ग्रह - नक्षत्रों की ज़ुबानी
Uttarakhand Forest Fire Latest news: Corona Positive Women Funeral Fire destroyed Forest in almora
Almora

कोरोना संक्रमित की चिता की आग ने जला दिया पूरा जंगल, विकराल लपटें देख मचा हड़कंप, तस्वीरें...

3 नवंबर 2020

Karwa Chauth 2020 Latest News: Grahan Yog on Karwa Chauth, Womens keep these things in mind for fortune
Dehradun

Karwa Chauth 2020: बन रहा 'ग्रहण' योग, चांद को अर्घ्य देकर इस चीज से व्रत खोलना होगा शुभ फलदायी

3 नवंबर 2020

Karwa Chauth 2020 Latest News: Karwa Chauth on Wednesday Make Rare Coincidence, shubh muhurat for puja
Dehradun

Karwa Chauth 2020: बुधवार को पड़ रहा करवाचौथ होगा और भी खास, सुहागिनें शुभ संयोग में इस समय करें पूजा

3 नवंबर 2020

बर्फ के बीच मस्ती करते सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल की ऊंची चोटियों पर फिर बर्फबारी, केलांग में तापमान माइनस पांच डिग्री, अटल टनल में उमड़े सैलानी

3 नवंबर 2020

deoria election
Deoria

यूपी उपचुनाव: देवरिया में वोटिंग का नहीं दिखा उत्साह, कुल 51.5 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान

3 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Kedarnath Weather News: Pilgrims Heavy Crowd during Snowfall in kedarnath, Awesome Visuals
Dehradun

बर्फबारी और कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच केदारनाथ में उमड़ी भक्तों की भारी भीड़, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें...

3 नवंबर 2020

बर्फ से लकदक लाहौल
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: मौसम खुलते ही बर्फ से लकदक लाहौल की वादियों का दिखा शानदार नजारा

3 नवंबर 2020

पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट: पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली, देखकर हर कोई हैरान, तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2020

करवा चौथ।
Gorakhpur

Karwa Chauth 2020: जानिए करवा चौथ को कब निकलेगा चांद? यहां मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

3 नवंबर 2020

एएसपी टिंकी की मौत
Meerut

बड़े-बड़े खुलासे कर चुकीं 'ASP टिंकी' की मौत, अफसर हुए भावुक, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2020

टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह
Agra

टूंडला उपचुनाव: कोरोना काल में लोकतंत्र के पर्व का जश्न, मतदाताओं में दिखा उत्साह

3 नवंबर 2020

देवरिया उपचुनाव।
Gorakhpur

UP By-election: देवरिया में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से हुआ मतदान, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों का उत्साह

3 नवंबर 2020

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X