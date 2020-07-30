शहर चुनें
UP: BJP MLAs, who have been sitting at the gate of the police station all night

यूपी: पूरी रात थाने के गेट पर बैठे रहे भाजपा विधायक, बोले पुलिस निर्दोष लोगों को पीट जबरन फंसा रही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 11:01 AM IST
उन्नाव कोतवाली के गेट पर धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक (ग्रीन टीशर्ट बीच में)
उन्नाव कोतवाली के गेट पर धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक (ग्रीन टीशर्ट बीच में) - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा करने के आरोप में निर्दोष लोगों की बेरहमी से पिटाई पर भड़के भाजपा सदर विधायक पूरी रात उन्नाव सदर कोतवाली में धरने पर बैठे रहे। बुधवार देर रात करीब डेढ़ बजे कोतवाली पहुचे सदर विधायक पंकज गुप्ता ने पुलिस पर बर्बरता का आरोप लगाया।

 
उन्नाव कोतवाली के गेट पर धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक (ग्रीन टीशर्ट बीच में)
उन्नाव कोतवाली के गेट पर धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक (ग्रीन टीशर्ट बीच में) - फोटो : amar ujala
भाजपा सदर विधायक पंकज गुप्ता
भाजपा सदर विधायक पंकज गुप्ता - फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की संख्या में धरने पर बैठे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
सैकड़ों की संख्या में धरने पर बैठे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : amar ujala
पूरी रात थाने में दिया धरना
पूरी रात थाने में दिया धरना - फोटो : amar ujala
सुबह सात बजे खत्म हुआ धरना
सुबह सात बजे खत्म हुआ धरना - फोटो : amar ujala
