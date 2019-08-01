वो काली रात जिसने तहस-नहस कर दिया विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के 25 सालों का साम्राज्य, एक मौत के बाद हुआ ये

{"_id":"5d42f6878ebc3e6d1766fc89","slug":"unnao-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar-misdeed-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0938-\u0928\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f, \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : amar ujala
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : amar ujala
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो)