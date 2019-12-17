शहर चुनें

बाहुबली कुलदीप सेंगर की धमकियों के बाद भी नहीं झुकी पीड़िता, 30 माह के अंदर परिवार में चार की मौत

Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 09:49 AM IST
बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर से दुष्कर्म की शिकार हुई पीड़ता ने न्याय की लड़ाई में तमाम संघर्षों का सामना करना पड़ा। इस दौरान उसने परिवार के कई सदस्यों को हमेशा के लिए खो दिया। पिता और दादी के बाद उसने उस चाची और मौसी को भी खो दिया, जिन्होंने उसे न्याय की लड़ाई के लिए हौसला दिया। 
 
Unnao case
Kanpur

फिर उन्नाव...चार माह में 200 अर्जियां, फिर भी नहीं मिला इंसाफ, अब दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने खुद को लगाई आग
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: न्याय की लड़ाई में चाचा ने मोबाइल-सोशल मीडिया को बनाया हथियार, किए थे 107 ट्वीट
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

20 माह में अर्श से फर्श पर पहुंचे कुलदीप, 25 साल में खड़ा किया था अपना साम्राज्य, पढ़ें राजनीतिक सफर
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: न्याय की लड़ाई में पीड़िता ने 30 माह के भीतर पिता, दादी, चाची और मौसी को खोया
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लगाई आग
Kanpur

उन्नाव: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लगाई आग, पिता बोला- आरोपी ने मिठाई बांटकर जख्मों पर छिड़का था 'नमक'
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय अंदाज में विदेशी सुंदरियां
Agra

तस्वीरें: विश्व की सुंदरियों ने निहारा ताज, स्मारक की सुंदरता ने मोहा मन, दिखा भारतीय अंदाज
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

पासिंग आउट परेड
Agra

पासिंग आउट परेड: 379 रंगरूट बने सिपाही, देश सेवा की ली शपथ, देखिए तस्वीरें
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूल से बर्फ हटाते बच्चे
Chamoli

लगातार बर्फबारी से स्कूल में जमी बर्फ, तो छात्रों ने पहले की सफाई, फिर शुरू हुई पढ़ाई, तस्वीरें...
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

Online shopping Sites send Broken Mobile instead iPhone 11 Box
Dehradun

जवान ने ऑनलाइन खरीदा आईफोन 11, पैकेट खोलते ही उड़ गए होश, देखिए...
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

kedarnath and badrinath dham snowfall exclusive pictures
Chamoli

केदारनाथ में सात फीट बर्फ, बदरीनाथ धाम भी बर्फीली चादर के आगोश में, तस्वीरों में देखें
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

Snow in Shimla became trouble, more than a dozen injured after slipping, see pics
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शिमला में बर्फ बनी मुसीबत, फिसलकर एक दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

Winter season begins with Bang from snowfall, tourists increase by 40 percent manali
Shimla

तस्वीरें: बर्फबारी से विंटर सीजन की धमाकेदार शुरुआत, 40 फीसदी बढ़े सैलानी
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया बवाल
Delhi NCR

तनाव के बाद दूसरी जगहों पर शिफ्ट होने लगे हैं जामिया के लोग, इलाके में कर्फ्यू जैसा माहौल
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

इंडिया गेट पर देर रात जुटे प्रदर्शनकारी, जामिया, डीयू और एएमयू मामले को लेकर की नारेबाजी
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

घटना के बाद जमा हुई भीड़
Meerut

यूपी: सिलिंडर फटा तो भरभराकर गिरा मकान, दंपती सहित मलबे में छह दबे, देखें तस्वीरें
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कांड में पूर्व विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर को होगी सजा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: भाजपा से निकाले गए विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को होगी सजा, पढ़िए मामले के बारे में सबकुछ
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस ने लाठी फटकार कर खदेड़ा
Meerut

नागरिकता कानून: अब बिजनौर में माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, पुलिस पर पथराव, देखें तस्वीरें
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस के जवान
Delhi NCR

सालाना बजट सबसे ज्यादा, हेलमेट में रस्सी बांधकर बवाल को कंट्रोल करती रही दिल्ली पुलिस
17 दिसंबर 2019

17 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस लाइंस में नजारा देखने लायक था
Gorakhpur

बेटी को वर्दी में देख खिलखिला पड़ी मां, टोपी सिर पर रख, हाथ में बंदूक लेकर बोली-तुम पर गर्व
16 दिसंबर 2019

16 दिसंबर 2019

भागवत कथा सुनाते स्वामी अखंडानंद।
Gorakhpur

परिणय स्थली में सात दिवसीय श्रीमद्भागवत कथा शुरू, स्वामी अखंडानंद बोले-होगी आनंद की प्राप्ति
16 दिसंबर 2019

16 दिसंबर 2019

दिव्या काकरान
Meerut

रूढ़ियां टूटती हैं तो इतिहास रचती हैं बेटियां,दिव्या काकरान ने अमर उजाला से साझा की सफलता की कहानी
16 दिसंबर 2019

16 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया
Delhi NCR

जामिया बवाल : हिंसा के बाद अधिकतर छात्राओं ने किया पलायन
16 दिसंबर 2019

16 दिसंबर 2019

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत की जगह लेंगे ले. जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे नए सेना प्रमुख होंगे। मौजूदा सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत 31 दिसंबर को सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं।

16 दिसंबर 2019

साक्षी महाराज 1:30

कांग्रेस पर साक्षी महाराज का गंभीर आरोप, नागरिकता कानून पर दिया बयान
16 दिसंबर 2019

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:10

इंडिया गेट से प्रियंका गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर हमला- हम संविधान के लिए लड़ेंगे
16 दिसंबर 2019

16 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:07

उन्नाव केस: कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी करार, रेप पीड़ित की वकील ने कहा- ये सच्चाई की जीत है
16 दिसंबर 2019

16 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:28

जानिए क्या है एक फंदे की कीमत

16 दिसंबर 2019

