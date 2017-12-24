Download App
आपका शहर Close

हर कदम पर एक तहखाना है, बाबा के आश्रम से जुड़े 7 राज

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 07:02 PM IST
There is a basement at every step Baba's ashram seven secret

फर्रुखाबाद शहर के मोहल्ला सिकत्तरबाग में आश्रम तीन मंजिल बना है। प्रत्येक मंजिल पर तहखाने हैं। तलाशी के दौरान रसोईघर के पास एक तहखाना व दूसरा जीने के पीछे मिला। दूसरी मंजिल पर नौ तहखाने व तीसरी मंजिल पर पांच तहखाने मिले। छत पर को गेट पर ताला पड़ा होने पर अमृतपुर के दरोगा पंकज कुमार ने ताले को तोड़ दिया।


छत पर तलाशी करने पहुंचे पुलिस कर्मियों को दो तहखाने मिले। एक खुला था तो दूसरे में ताला पड़ा था। बंद तहखाने के ताले को पुलिस ने तोड़ने का प्रयास किया तो उस तहखाने का दूसरा रास्ता होने के कारण ताला नहीं तोड़ा और दूसरे रास्ते से उसमें घुस कर तलाशी ली। यहीं हाल कंपिल के चौधरियान मोहल्ले में स्थित आश्रम में है। हर कदम पर एक तहखाना है।  





 

Comments

Browse By Tags

baba baba virendra dev up news kanpur

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

सपना चौधरी ने ऐसे पूरी की लोगों की डिमांड, देखकर Bigg Boss भी शरमा जाएंगे

bigg boss 11 ex-contestant sapna chaudhary bold dance
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

500/2000 के नए नोट को लेकर खड़ी हो गई बड़ी मुसीबत, संभल कर रहें

500 rupee fake note published by bernala gang, 2000 rupee note closing
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!