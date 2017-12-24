बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हर कदम पर एक तहखाना है, बाबा के आश्रम से जुड़े 7 राज
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 07:02 PM IST
फर्रुखाबाद शहर के मोहल्ला सिकत्तरबाग में आश्रम तीन मंजिल बना है। प्रत्येक मंजिल पर तहखाने हैं। तलाशी के दौरान रसोईघर के पास एक तहखाना व दूसरा जीने के पीछे मिला। दूसरी मंजिल पर नौ तहखाने व तीसरी मंजिल पर पांच तहखाने मिले। छत पर को गेट पर ताला पड़ा होने पर अमृतपुर के दरोगा पंकज कुमार ने ताले को तोड़ दिया।
छत पर तलाशी करने पहुंचे पुलिस कर्मियों को दो तहखाने मिले। एक खुला था तो दूसरे में ताला पड़ा था। बंद तहखाने के ताले को पुलिस ने तोड़ने का प्रयास किया तो उस तहखाने का दूसरा रास्ता होने के कारण ताला नहीं तोड़ा और दूसरे रास्ते से उसमें घुस कर तलाशी ली। यहीं हाल कंपिल के चौधरियान मोहल्ले में स्थित आश्रम में है। हर कदम पर एक तहखाना है।
