Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   The poor system took advantage, quarantine mother and two sons ran away from medical college

लॉकडाउन: लचर व्यवस्था का फायदा उठा क्वारंटीन मां दो बेटाें संग मेडिकल कॉलेज से भागी, जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 07:05 AM IST
कन्नौज में क्वारंटीन सेंटर
कन्नौज में क्वारंटीन सेंटर - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्रौज मेडिकल कालेज में क्वांरटीन किए गए तेराजाकेट निवासी  मां और उसके दो बेटे मंगलवार देर रात  कमजोर व्यवस्था का फायदा उठाकर भाग निकले। तीन लोग मेडिकल कालेज से करीब 25  किमी पैदल चलकर तेराजाकेट स्थित घर तक पहुंच गए और रास्ते में किसी ने इन्हें टोका तक नहीं। सुबह जब तीनों को ग्रामीणों ने घर में देखा तो इसकी जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग को दी। लेकिन कोई नहीं पहुंचा। शुक्र यह रहा कि तीनों की दोपहर में आई जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही। पूरे मामले की सीएमओ ने जांच कराने की बात कही है।
 
 
