लॉकडाउन: लचर व्यवस्था का फायदा उठा क्वारंटीन मां दो बेटाें संग मेडिकल कॉलेज से भागी, जांच के आदेश
कन्नौज में क्वारंटीन सेंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : amar ujala
कन्नौज में लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज में लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज में लॉकडाउन के दौरान जांच करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला