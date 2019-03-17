शहर चुनें

स्वाती सिंह बोलीं... सपा अवसरवादी, चुनाव में बसपा से किया गठजोड़, कांग्रेस पर भी साधा निशाना

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 05:20 AM IST
स्वाती सिंह
स्वाती सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में लोकसभा चुनाव प्रभारी बनकर शहर आईं राज्यमंत्री स्वाती सिंह ने सपा को अवसरवादी पार्टी बताया। वहीं खुद को उन्नाव की बेटी बताकर जिले के पार्टी पदाधिकारियों से भावनात्मक रिश्ता जोड़ा। उन्होंने सभी से लोकसभा चुनाव में जुटने का आह्वान किया। 

 
swati singh bjp election 2019 election election 2019 news up election date 2019 up election lok sabha elections
स्वाती सिंह
स्वाती सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वाती सिंह
स्वाती सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वाती सिंह
स्वाती सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वाती सिंह
स्वाती सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज
भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज
