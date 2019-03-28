{"_id":"5c9ce952bdec22141c6e6abd","slug":"story-related-to-rahul-gandhi-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल गांधी को चांदी की मछली भेंट करता कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सियारी गांव का भ्रमण करते राहुल गांधी ( फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मांचा गांव में ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते राहुल गांधी ( फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मांचा गांव में ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल 2011 में राहुल गांधी के हमीरपुर जिले के दौरे से जुड़ी तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला