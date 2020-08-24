कोरोना के खौफ ने बिखेर दिया गुलजार रहने वाले गंगा बैराज पर सन्नाटा, सूने पड़े हैं पनकी और परमट मंदिर

{"_id":"5f434d3a8ebc3e3cc41bb5d8","slug":"special-story-of-kanpur-before-lockdown-and-after-unlock-period-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u0942\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u091f \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना काल से पहले और कोरोना काल के दौरान की गंगा बैराज और पनकी मंदिर की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना काल के दौरान सिद्धनाथ मंदिर में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन के दौरान कानपुर सेंट्रल पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
पनकी मंदिर में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
परमट मंदिर के मुख्यद्वार पर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala