शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Jai Gang and police connivance hear in High Court today

जय गैंग व पुलिस की सांठगांठ की हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई आज, पुलिसकर्मियों की सीबीआई जांच की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 11:03 AM IST
जय बाजपेई पूर्व कानपुर एसएसपी अनंत देव के साथ
1 of 5
जय बाजपेई पूर्व कानपुर एसएसपी अनंत देव के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में आरोपी जय व पुलिस के बीच साठगांठ मामले की सुनवाई सोमवार को हाईकोर्ट में होगी। दरअसल, दो साल पहले नजीराबाद में मारपीट व बलवा से संबंधित तीन रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई थीं। इनमें दो मुकदमों में अधिवक्ता सौरभ भदौरिया और उसके परिवार के खिलाफ चार्जशीट कोर्ट भेजी गई है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रामगढ़ताल झील।
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां दिखता था 'जुहू चौपाटी' जैसा नजारा, देखिए अनलॉक के बाद कैसे बदल गई तस्वीर

24 अगस्त 2020

ताजमहल आगरा
Agra

ताजमहल: कोरोना काल में बदल गई 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' की तस्वीर, कभी दिखाई देता था ऐसा नजारा

24 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
जनता कर्फ्यू
Lucknow

जनता कर्फ्यू के पांच महीने बाद अब ऐसा है नवाबों के शहर लखनऊ का नजारा, तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2020

अरुण जेटली के जीवन से जुड़ी यादगार तस्वीर
Jammu

अटल से लेकर मोदी तक सबके चहेते रहे जेटली, 20 तस्वीरों में देखिए भाजपा के संकटमोचक की जीवन गाथा

24 अगस्त 2020

हिन्दू धर्म में श्राद्ध पूजन महत्वपूर्ण क्यों?
astrology

हिन्दू धर्म में श्राद्ध पूजन महत्वपूर्ण क्यों?
दिल्ली ISIS आतंकवादी अबू यूसुफ
Delhi NCR

नौ घंटे जेहादी वीडियो देखता था आईएस आतंकी अबू यूसुफ, तकरीरें सुनकर व्हाट्सएप पर करता था इस शख्स से बात

24 अगस्त 2020

दिल्ली आईएसआईएस आतंकवादी अबू यूसुफ:
Lucknow

आईएस संदिग्ध आतंकी की पत्नी का बड़ा खुलासा, अल्लाह का वास्ता देकर करा देता था चुप, विरोध पर..

24 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

faridabad lockdown
Delhi NCR

कोरोना ने किए बेजार...पांच माह पहले रहते थे गुलजार, तस्वीरों में देखें फरीदाबाद का हाल

24 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना काल से पहले और कोरोना काल के दौरान की गंगा बैराज और पनकी मंदिर की तस्वीरें
Kanpur

कोरोना के खौफ ने बिखेर दिया गुलजार रहने वाले गंगा बैराज पर सन्नाटा, सूने पड़े हैं पनकी और परमट मंदिर

24 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर में दंपती हत्याकांड।(file)
Gorakhpur

यहां 'आत्मा' के सहारे की जा रही है हत्यारों की तलाश, फावड़े से काट कर हुई थी दंपती की हत्या

24 अगस्त 2020

Uttarakhand weather today update news in hindi : three died due to heavy land slide in tehri
Dehradun

काम से वापस लौट रहे थे मजदूर, टूटी विशाल चट्टान, जेसीबी व पोकलैंड समेत हुए दफन, तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2020

हिन्दू धर्म में श्राद्ध पूजन महत्वपूर्ण क्यों?
astrology

हिन्दू धर्म में श्राद्ध पूजन महत्वपूर्ण क्यों?
बच्ची का फाइल फोटो और उसकी मां
Agra

'भूख से बेटी की मौत, तब घर पहुंचा सरकारी राशन', दिल को झकझोर देगी गरीब मां की कहानी

24 अगस्त 2020

पार्क में पसरा सन्नाटा।
Varanasi

लॉकडाउन के 5 माह: आज भी शहीद उद्यान पार्क में पसरा है सन्नाटा, दूसरी बार फिर से बंद किया

24 अगस्त 2020

गाजियाबाद में लॉकडाउन
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउन के पांच महीनेः कोरोना काल में बदल गया गाजियाबाद, तस्वीरों में देखें सूनीं सड़कें, खाली मंदिर और बाजार

24 अगस्त 2020

गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ
Lucknow

बड़ा खुलासा: शहादत मिले या हिजरत, घर से फैसला करके निकला था आईएस आतंकी अबू यूसुफ

24 अगस्त 2020

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

ये है सबसे उम्दा कश्मीरी सेब, इस बार हुई है बंपर पैदावार, देखिए तस्वीरें और जानिए कुछ अहम बातें

24 अगस्त 2020

डॉ. नरेंद्र सिंह
Chandigarh

डॉ. नरेंद्र सिंह को मिलेगा देश का सबसे बड़ा तेनजिंग नोर्गे नेशनल अवॉर्ड, 18 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इनके नाम

24 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Lucknow

आतंकी यूसुफ ने बेटे के नाम पर बनाई थी आईडी, अच्छे कपड़े पहनना, महंगे जूते और चश्मे का भी है शौकीन

24 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Lucknow

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ ने फोन पर पत्नी से कहा, हमने सारी सच्चाई पुलिस को बता दी है, तुम बरामद करा दो सामान

24 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मंडल में घाघरा नदी अब भी बह रही है खतरे के निशान से ऊपर, जिले में 73 गांव बाढ़ से प्रभावित

24 अगस्त 2020

दशाश्वमेध घाट पहले और अब।
Uttar Pradesh

लॉकडाउन के 5 माह: बनारस के घाट थे कुछ ऐसे, नावें भी हो गई थीं बंद, जीवन सामान्य होने की ओर

24 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

आतंकी यूसुफ अफगानिस्तान में करना चाहता था ये काम, पूछताछ में खोला बड़ा राज, अब तक नहीं मिला आईएस से पैसा

24 अगस्त 2020

कानपुर में तेज धमाका
Kanpur

कानपुर में तेज धमाका, बड़ी साजिश की आशंका, पास की बिल्डिंग में अपराधी अक्सर लेते हैं पनाह

24 अगस्त 2020

जय बाजपेई पूर्व कानपुर एसएसपी अनंत देव के साथ
जय बाजपेई पूर्व कानपुर एसएसपी अनंत देव के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited