शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj ›   Six gangsters who attacked the police team to stop the collective Salah, arrested, one turned positive

सामूहिक नमाज रोकने पहुंची पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले छह गैंगस्टर गिरफ्तार, एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 08:52 AM IST
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
1 of 5
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन के दौरान उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में सामूहिक नमाज रोकने पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम के हमले के छह आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई के बाद दबिश दी। इस दौरान छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जेल भेजने से पहले कोरोना की जांच कराने पर एक आरोपी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। जिसके बाद पुलिस महकमे और हवालात में उसके साथ बंद आरोपियों में हड़कंप मच गया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सिर्फ 1,299 रुपये में करें दिल्ली पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kannauj news dispute in kannauj lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

क्या है विकास दुबे कांड का वायरल ऑडियो, जिसे सुनने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन में मची है खलबली

17 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे का एक और साथी गिरफ्तार, अंधेरे में बीच सड़क जेसीबी लगा पुलिस पर बरसाई थी गोलियां

17 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Kanpur

वाजपेयी की 'अटल यादों का कमरा नं-104', जब राजनाथ से बोले थे- अब विलंब केहि कारण कीजै...

17 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के शार्प शूटर प्रभात मिश्रा के पिता को पुलिस ने दबोचा, देखते ही बोला मुझे मत मारना

17 अगस्त 2020

अत्यंत परिश्रम के बाद भी मिलती है असफलता ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
Kundali

अत्यंत परिश्रम के बाद भी मिलती है असफलता ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
महंत रामतपेश्वर दास वैष्णव और नेपाल के पीएम ओली।(file)
Gorakhpur

इस महंत के दान से नेपाल के पीएम ओली की 'अयोध्या' तलाश हुई खत्म, राम मंदिर के लिए दी ये खास सौगात

17 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

होम आइसोलेट मरीजों के लिए कारगर साबित होगी ये मशीन, जानिए कैसे बचाई जा सकेगी कोरोना मरीजों की जान

17 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

महाराणा प्रताप डिग्री कॉलेज
Gorakhpur

यूपी का पहला ऐसा कॉलेज जहां कोरोना काल में भी होगा छात्रसंघ चुनाव, जानिए कब होगा मतदान

17 अगस्त 2020

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और सुरेश रैना
Shimla

तस्वीरें: धोनी और रैना का दलाईलामा से गहरा लगाव, दोनों को खूब रास आता था धर्मशाला मैदान

17 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
सीसीटीवी में दिखाई दिए थे बुलेट सवार दो लोग
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें- सुदीक्षा भाटी प्रकरण से जुड़ी पुलिस जांच की पूरी रिपोर्ट, बस एक मिनट आगे चल रही थी ‘मौत’

17 अगस्त 2020

Himachal: Now driving license will be made online in all districts
Shimla

हिमाचल: अब सभी जिलों में ऑनलाइन बनेंगे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, ऐसे करें आवेदन 

17 अगस्त 2020

अत्यंत परिश्रम के बाद भी मिलती है असफलता ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
Kundali

अत्यंत परिश्रम के बाद भी मिलती है असफलता ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें कारण
अपराजिता: कोरोना योद्धा नर्स
Agra

अपराजिता: बच्चों का मोह छोड़ निभाई कोरोना वार्ड में ड्यूटी, संघर्ष भरी है नर्सों की कहानी

17 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update : प्रयागराज में दो दिनों में मिले 283 नए संक्रमित, पांच की मौत

17 अगस्त 2020

पुलिस वाहन में मौजूद विधायक
Bhadohi

Breaking: भदोही जेलर ने खड़े किए हाथ तो बाहुबली MLA विजय मिश्र नैनी सेंट्रल जेल शिफ्ट, पुलिस पर लगाए सनसनीखेज आरोप

17 अगस्त 2020

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (फाइल)
Agra

धोनी ने आगरा में लगाई थी 1250 फीट की ऊंचाई से छलांग, रोमांचित कर देंगी 'माही' की ये तस्वीरें

17 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामला: पिता ने पुलिस की जांच पर उठाए सवाल, डीजीपी को लिखा पत्र

17 अगस्त 2020

मास्टरमाइंड डॉ विष्णुकांत की पत्नी अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागर: मास्टरमाइंड विष्णुकांत और अस्मिता का अब तक कोई सुराग नहीं, बेंगलुरू से बैरंग लौटी पुलिस

17 अगस्त 2020

चेतन चौहान
Varanasi

Chetan Chauhan: वाराणसी के ये दो स्टेडियम अभी भी कर रहे हैं चेतन चौहान का इंतजार

16 अगस्त 2020

India China Dispute: Uttarakhand Soldiers Bishan singh Martyrs, Family Crying on Funeral
Dehradun

गलवां घाटी झड़प में शहीद जवान के अंतिम संस्कार में रोया पूरा गांव, 31 को होना था रिटायरमेंट, तस्वीरें...

16 अगस्त 2020

सुदीक्षा भाटी
Bulandshahar

सुदीक्षा प्रकरणः जांच का हर गणित निकला फेल, 7 दिन तक कड़ी मशक्कत करती रही पुलिस, फिर सीसीटीवी...

16 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

Corona in Varanasi: कोरोना से दो महिलाओं समेत सात की मौत, दो दिन में 393 नए मरीजों संग संख्या 5660

16 अगस्त 2020

विधायक विजय मिश्र
Bhadohi

बाहुबली MLA विजय मिश्र संग था 300 वाहनों का काफिला,एक झलक को बेताब दिखे समर्थक, नेशनल हाईवे आधे घंटे जाम

16 अगस्त 2020

Rain caused havoc in Himachal, damage to one and a half dozen houses, woman injured due to lightning, 125 roads closed
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, डेढ़ दर्जन घरों को नुकसान, बिजली गिरने से महिला घायल

16 अगस्त 2020

सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर अचानक से किया था हमला
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर अचानक से किया था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थरबाज को पुलिस ने मौके से पकड़ा था
पत्थरबाज को पुलिस ने मौके से पकड़ा था - फोटो : amar ujala
घाटना के बाद पहुंची थी पुलिस फोर्स
घाटना के बाद पहुंची थी पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : amar ujala
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited