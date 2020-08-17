सामूहिक नमाज रोकने पहुंची पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले छह गैंगस्टर गिरफ्तार, एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव

{"_id":"5f39f69a8ebc3e4ad50e4bb0","slug":"six-gangsters-who-attacked-the-police-team-to-stop-the-collective-salah-arrested-one-turned-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर अचानक से किया था हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थरबाज को पुलिस ने मौके से पकड़ा था
- फोटो : amar ujala
घाटना के बाद पहुंची थी पुलिस फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
- फोटो : amar ujala