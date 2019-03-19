शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   shyama charan gupta talk about bjp before lok sabha elections 2019

भाजपा को झटका दे सपा का दामन थामने वाले श्यामाचरण गुप्त ने बताया क्यों बीजेपी छोड़ना बना मजबूरी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 06:31 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी
1 of 5
अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले भाजपा को छोड़ सपा का दामन थामने वाले पूर्व बीजेपी सांसद श्यामाचरण गुप्ता ने अपना दर्द बयां किया। प्रयागराज सांसद व बांदा लोकसभा क्षेत्र से सपा-बसपा गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी श्यामाचरण गुप्त ने कहा कि भाजपा के कई उच्च पदों पर बैठे पदाधिकारियों ने उनका अपमान किया। बावजूद इसके वह सब कुछ खामोशी से सहते रहे जब व्यापारियों के हित का मामला आया तो वह अड़ गए।

 
अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी
अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
