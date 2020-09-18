शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Shweta, wife of gangster Jai Bajpai, made serious allegations against Saurabh Bhadoria

गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता ने सौरभ भदौरिया पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 03:36 PM IST
जय की पत्नी श्वेता
जय की पत्नी श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता ने एडवोकेट सौरभ भदौरिया पर सोशल मीडिया के जरिये परिवार को बदनाम करने समेत कई आरोप लगाए हैं। श्वेता का आरोप है कि सौरभ पर पहले से ही कई मुकदमे हैं। वह सोशल मीडिया पर उसके पति जय और परिजनों पर 20 लाख रुपये में हत्या कराने की सुपारी देने जैसे गंभीर आरोप लगा रहा है।
 
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
जय की पत्नी श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
