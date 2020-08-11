शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   shri krishna janmashtami 2020: celebration in kanpur

जन्माष्टमी 2020: सजाए गए मंदिर, इस्कॉन में आज 501 पकवानों का लगेगा भोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 01:25 AM IST
जन्माष्टमी 2020
1 of 5
जन्माष्टमी 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में इस बार भी श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर बुधवार को इस्कॉन मंदिर में भव्य आयोजन होगा। हालांकि इस बार मंदिर बंद होने से भक्तों को प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। भक्त ऑनलाइन मंदिर की वेबसाइट पर जन्माष्टमी का आनंद ले सकेंगे। जन्माष्टमी पर कान्हा को 501 पकवानों का विशेष भोग अर्पित किया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब सिर्फ 999 रुपये में करें Delhi Police Constable Exam की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
krishna janmashtami krishna janmashtami 2020 krishna janmashtami mathura shri krishna janmashtami

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नेलांग घाटी
Dehradun

भारत-चीन में हालिया तनाव के बीच उत्तराखंड सरकार ने उठाया अहम कदम, केंद्र को भेजा प्रस्ताव

12 अगस्त 2020

हुक्का बार में अश्लीलता
Meerut

हुक्का बार का आरोपी गिरफ्तार, एक और वीडियो वायरल, पुलिस का दावा आरोपी नाबालिग 

12 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
prayagraj news : जन्माष्टमी के मौके पर कान्हा के रूप में सजे बच्चे।
Prayagraj

Janmashtami 2020:संगमनगरी के मंदिरों से घरों तक मची श्रीकृष्ण जन्मोत्सव की धूम, कान्हा के रूप में सजे बच्चों ने मोहा मन, देखें माखनचोर की छवियां

12 अगस्त 2020

shri krishan janamashtmi
Meerut

बाजी बधाई, घर-घर जन्मे कृष्ण कन्हाई, खुशी में झूम उठे श्रद्धालु, रोशनी से नहाए कृष्ण मंदिर

12 अगस्त 2020

व्यापार में चाहतें है उन्नति तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें विशेष योग
Kundali

व्यापार में चाहतें है उन्नति तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें विशेष योग
airplane scrap
Meerut

व्यापारी ने गुजरात से खरीदा पुराना हवाई जहाज, तीन ट्राॅलों में लादकर पहुंचा मेरठ, यहां खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत

12 अगस्त 2020

श्रीरंगजी मंदिर वृंदावन
Agra

Janmashtami 2020: वृंदावन के इस मंदिर में एक महीने बाद मनेगा जन्माष्टमी का उत्सव, ये है वजह

12 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हाथी स्मारक
Agra

World Elephant Day 2020: मथुरा में है देश का पहला हाथी स्मारक, 'सीता, लूना, चंपा' की दिलाता है याद

12 अगस्त 2020

जन्माष्टमी पर भव्य रूप से सजे मंदिर
Agra

मथुरा से नंदगांव तक श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की धूम, रोशनी से नहाए मंदिर, देखें ब्रज की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
See the Beautiful pictures of shri krishna Janmashtami celebration in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

देखिए श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की ये 10 खूबसूरत तस्वीरें, घर बैठे मंदिरों के दर्शन भी करें

12 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: मनु ने दो जुलाई की वारदात की दास्तां फिर दोहराई, बोली- कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग में मेरी ही आवाज 

12 अगस्त 2020

व्यापार में चाहतें है उन्नति तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें विशेष योग
Kundali

व्यापार में चाहतें है उन्नति तो आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें विशेष योग
काशी विश्वनाथ का मनोहारी स्वरूप
Varanasi

Janmashtami 2020: हरि के साथ पालने में विराजे काशीपुराधिपति, सपरिवार नंदलाला के साथ दिए दर्शन

12 अगस्त 2020

मृतका की फाइल फोटो, पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी
Jalaun

यूपी: नीशू खुदकुशी मामला, कमरे में मौजूद पुलिस कर्मियों के भी होंगे बयान

12 अगस्त 2020

रोशनी से नहाया नंदबाबा मंदिर
Agra

Janmashtami 2020: आधी रात को नंदगांव में जन्मे नंदलाल, ब्रज में छाया उल्लास, देखें जन्मोत्सव की तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

Janmashtami 2020: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उत्सव आज, मंदिर में भव्य सजावट, लाइव करें ठाकुरजी के दर्शन

12 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Chitrakoot

Vikas Dubey News: चित्रकूट से जुड़े रहे दुर्दांत अपराधी विकास दुबे और गैंग के तार

11 अगस्त 2020

सुदीक्षा भाटी
Delhi NCR

सोनिया से बनी सुदीक्षा, ‘उभरती’ से उठाया उबारने का बीड़ा, पर अधूरा रह गया ये सपना

11 अगस्त 2020

पिता की मौत के बाद डीएम के पैरों में गिर पड़ी बेटी
Kanpur

चीखते हुए डीएम के पैरों में गिर पड़ी बेटी, बोली- लापरवाह डॉक्टरों ने मेरे पिता को मार डाला, योगी जी न्याय दो

11 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता ने कहा हमे जबरन घसीटा जा रहा
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: पहली बार जय की पत्नी आई सामने, फूट फूट कर रोई फिर किया बड़ा खुलासा...

11 अगस्त 2020

पिता को मुखाग्नि देतीं डीएम अदिति सिंह।
Gorakhpur

पूर्व आईएएस के निधन पर कलेक्टर बिटिया ने की पिता की अंत्येष्टि, लोगों ने कहा- हर किसी को मिले ऐसी बेटी

11 अगस्त 2020

नंदबाबा मंदिर, नंदगांव
Agra

Janmashtami 2020: नंदगांव में आधी रात को जन्मेंगे कन्हाई, ब्रज में गूंज रही बधाई, चहुंओर छाया उल्लास

11 अगस्त 2020

हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल सरकार ने खोला नौकरियों का पिटारा, भरे जाएंगे 2322 पद, जानिए कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

11 अगस्त 2020

सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाते पंजाब और हिमाचल पुलिस के जवान।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: पठानकोट में जंगल का चप्पा-चप्पा छान रही दो राज्यों की पुलिस, कमांडो भी सर्च ऑपरेशन में जुटे

11 अगस्त 2020

जन्माष्टमी 2020
जन्माष्टमी 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्माष्टमी 2020
जन्माष्टमी 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्माष्टमी 2020
जन्माष्टमी 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्माष्टमी 2020
जन्माष्टमी 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्माष्टमी 2020
जन्माष्टमी 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited