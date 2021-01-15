शहर चुनें
shocking revelation in Bikru Kand, Jai was implicated in EOW investigation, reports were suppressed for three years

बिकरू कांड में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ईओडब्ल्यू की जांच में फंसा था जय, तीन साल दबाए रहे रिपोर्ट

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 15 Jan 2021 12:29 PM IST
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेई
1 of 5
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में जेल गया विकास दुबे का खजांची जय बाजपेई तीन साल पहले भी आर्थिक अपराध शाखा (ईओडब्ल्यू) की जांच में फंस चुका है। जय, उसके भाइयों और करीबियों के खिलाफ ईओडब्लयू ने बेनामी संपत्तियों, हवाला का कारोबार और अपराधियों से सांठगांठ होने का दावा किया था।

 
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेई
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
आईपीएस अनंत देव तिवारी व जय वाजपेयी।
आईपीएस अनंत देव तिवारी व जय वाजपेयी। - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
