बिकरू कांड में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ईओडब्ल्यू की जांच में फंसा था जय, तीन साल दबाए रहे रिपोर्ट

{"_id":"60009fed8ebc3e30ca6aab7f","slug":"shocking-revelation-in-bikru-kand-jai-was-implicated-in-eow-investigation-reports-were-suppressed-for-three-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e,\u00a0\u0908\u0913\u0921\u092c\u094d\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u092f, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u092c\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेई
आईपीएस अनंत देव तिवारी व जय वाजपेयी।
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
जय बाजपेई
