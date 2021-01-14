शहर चुनें
यूपी में तीन दिन तक रहेगा बर्फीली हवाओं का असर, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 10:34 PM IST
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
1 of 6
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फीली हवाओं की वजह से पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड और गलन का प्रकोप अभी तीन दिन तक जारी रहेगा। यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में सुबह-शाम कोहरे की भी मार रहेगी।
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
