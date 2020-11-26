बच्चों के यौन शोषण का मामला: आरोपी जेई और पत्नी को आमने-सामने बिठाकर पूछताछ करेगी सीबीआई

{"_id":"5fbff35a8ebc3e9baf5cf63b","slug":"sexual-abuse-of-children-cbi-will-interrogate-accused-je-and-wife-face-to-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fbff35a8ebc3e9baf5cf63b","slug":"sexual-abuse-of-children-cbi-will-interrogate-accused-je-and-wife-face-to-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fbff35a8ebc3e9baf5cf63b","slug":"sexual-abuse-of-children-cbi-will-interrogate-accused-je-and-wife-face-to-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई रामभवन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fbff35a8ebc3e9baf5cf63b","slug":"sexual-abuse-of-children-cbi-will-interrogate-accused-je-and-wife-face-to-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई को पकड़ने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fbff35a8ebc3e9baf5cf63b","slug":"sexual-abuse-of-children-cbi-will-interrogate-accused-je-and-wife-face-to-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेई के आवास पर नोटिस चस्पा
- फोटो : अमर उझाला