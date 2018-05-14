शहर चुनें

शनि जयंती 2018: सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में मनेगा शनि जन्मोत्सव, एेसे करें प्रसन्न 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 02:13 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 7
शनि देव के पूजन से जीवन के समस्त पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं। 15 मई यानी मंगलवार को शनिदेव का जन्मोत्सव शनि जयंती मनाई जाएगी। इस वर्ष जयंती पर पूजन विशेष फलदायी है क्योंकि इस दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग लग रहा है, जो दिनभर रहेगा। साथ ही सावित्री वट पूजा व्रत और भौमवती अमावस्या का संयोग भी बन रहा है। 
 
