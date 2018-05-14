बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शनि जयंती 2018: सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में मनेगा शनि जन्मोत्सव, एेसे करें प्रसन्न
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 02:13 PM IST
शनि देव के पूजन से जीवन के समस्त पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं। 15 मई यानी मंगलवार को शनिदेव का जन्मोत्सव शनि जयंती मनाई जाएगी। इस वर्ष जयंती पर पूजन विशेष फलदायी है क्योंकि इस दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग लग रहा है, जो दिनभर रहेगा। साथ ही सावित्री वट पूजा व्रत और भौमवती अमावस्या का संयोग भी बन रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af949e04f1c1be7408b5402","slug":"saturn-jayanti-2018-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 2018:\u00a0\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f\u00a0\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.