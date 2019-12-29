शहर चुनें

सलमान खुर्शीद ने पीएम मोदी और शाह पर लगाया सीएए पर भ्रम फैलाने का आरोप, बोले ‘निर्दोषों को बचाएंगे’

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 07:04 PM IST
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद ने कहा कि पुलिस ने निर्दोषों पर मुकदमे दर्ज किए हैं। अन्यायपूर्ण कार्रवाई से इन्हें हर हाल में बचाएंगे। न्याय की खातिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक जाएंगो। कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) पर विरोध की आवाज को सरकार दबाना चाहती है। नसीहत दी कि कुछ लोगों से सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। अशांति फैलाने वालों पर ही कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री खुद भ्रम फैलाने के पहलवान हैं।
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के विरोध में फर्रूखाबाद में पुलिस से भिड़े थे उपद्रवी
सीएए के विरोध में फर्रूखाबाद में पुलिस से भिड़े थे उपद्रवी - फोटो : amarujala
सीएए के विरोध में उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस पर पथराव कर बाइकें तोड़ी थीं
सीएए के विरोध में उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस पर पथराव कर बाइकें तोड़ी थीं - फोटो : amarujala
पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छाेड़ उपद्रवियों को शांत करने की कोशिश की थी
पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छाेड़ उपद्रवियों को शांत करने की कोशिश की थी - फोटो : amarujala
उपद्रवियों से बचने के लिए पुलिस को चलानी पड़ी थीं लाठियां
उपद्रवियों से बचने के लिए पुलिस को चलानी पड़ी थीं लाठियां - फोटो : amarujala
