Rotomac के मालिक की करोड़ों की संपत्तियां होने जा रहीं नीलाम, 30 मई को कोई भी लगा सकता है बोली
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 04:26 PM IST
बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में सीबीआई के शिकंजे में फंसे उद्योगपति विक्रम कोठारी की संपत्तियों की नीलामी प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। पहले चरण में यूनियन बैंक का करीब 464 करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज न चुकाने पर बैंक के पास बंधक देहरादून और उसके आसपास की संपत्तियों की नीलामी होगी। बोली लगाने के लिए 30 मई को दोपहर 11 से 12 बजे का समय निर्धारित किया गया है।
