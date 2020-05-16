शहर चुनें

औरैया हादसा: हाईवे पर एक ढाबे के पास चाय पीने रुके थे, पल भर में मच गई चीख-पुकार, 24 की गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Sat, 16 May 2020 09:10 AM IST
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
1 of 6
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के औरैया जिले में शनिवार सुबह भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ। दिल्ली-कोलकाता हाईवे पर एक ढाबे के पास चाय पीने को रुकी मजदूरों से भरी डीसीएम में चूना लदे ट्रॉले ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में 24 लोगों की मौत हो गई। एक-एक कर चूने में दबे शवों को निकाला गया। हादसे का मंजर देख हर कोई सहम गया। 22 लोगों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। गंभीर हालत होने के कारण 15 लोगों को सैफई रेफर किया गया है।
 
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
