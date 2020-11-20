शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Relations with Vikas Dubey exposed after Bikru case, action on 40 policemen including three PPS

बिकरू कांड के बाद विकास दुबे से रिश्ते उजागर, तीन पीपीएस समेत 40 पुलिसकर्मियों पर गिरेगी गाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 02:11 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में आईपीएस अनंत देव पर कार्रवाई होने के बाद 40 और पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई होगी। इसमें तीन पीपीएस भी शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा सिपाही, दरोगा और इंस्पेक्टरों पर भी गाज गिरेगी। विकास दुबे और जय बाजपेई के साथ इनकी मिलभगत एसआईटी की जांच में उजागर हुई है। शहर के पुलिस अफसरों को इसकी सूची भेज दी गई है।

 
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter vikas dubey news vikas dubey vikas dubey case vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur vikas dubey case vikas dubey case news

