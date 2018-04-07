शहर चुनें

PHOTOS में देखें 'कुदरत का कहर': फसलें चौपट, पेड़ गिरने से बुजुर्ग की मौत

Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 01:20 PM IST
शनिवार तड़के कुदरत का कहर आसमानी आफत बनकर टूटा। तेज बारिश और आंधी-तूफान में तमाम किसानों की फसलें चौपट हो गईं। कानपुर के बिल्हौर में पेड़ गिरने से एक बुजुर्ग की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। 
'काल बनी काली रात': बच्चों समेत 3 की सांसें थमीं, एक की हालत नाजुक    
तेज बारिश और आंधी-तूफान से एक चौथाई फसलें प्रभावित, आम के पेड़ों का हुआ ये हाल    
react of weather weather heavy rain rain

तेज आंधी-बारिश से मौसम पलटा, बिजली गुल
अगले दो-तीन दिन मौसम में ऐसे उलटफेर आते रहेंगे
दिन में तेज धूप के बाद रात में मौसम एकदम से बदला
खेतों भर गया पानी
बारिश और आंधी से फसलें चौपट
खेतों में भरा पानी

