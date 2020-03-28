लाॅकडाउन: घर से जबरन निकले तो बने मुर्गा, यात्रियों को रोक कराया गया मेडिकल टेस्ट, पहुंचाई गई मदद

{"_id":"5e7f7d898ebc3e77392200e6","slug":"police-taught-a-lesson-when-the-lockdown-broke","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093e, \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों को बनाया मुर्गा
- फोटो : amar ujala
बाहर से आने वालों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
बाहर से पहुंचने वालों का हुआ मेडिकल चेकअप
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने पहुंचाई मदद
- फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन में निकले बाहर तो पुलिस ने रोका
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुर्गा बनाती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
जरूरतमंदों को बाटी गई रसद
- फोटो : amar ujala