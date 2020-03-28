शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Police taught a lesson when the lockdown broke

लाॅकडाउन: घर से जबरन निकले तो बने मुर्गा, यात्रियों को रोक कराया गया मेडिकल टेस्ट, पहुंचाई गई मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 10:42 PM IST
पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों को बनाया मुर्गा
1 of 7
पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों को बनाया मुर्गा - फोटो : amar ujala
चित्रकूट में लाॅकडाउन के चौथे दिन आखिरकार जिला प्रशासन ने सुदूर क्षेत्रों के फंसे भूख से तडपते यात्रियों की सुध ली। कुछ स्थानों पर लाॅकडाउन का उल्लघंन करने पर पुलिस ने युवकों को मुर्गा बनाकर सबक सिखाया। ग्रामीण इलाकों में भोजन सामग्री के पैकैट बंटवाए गए। सड़क पर दूर दूर के शहरों से पैदल चलकर आए यात्रियों को भी आते जाते देखा गया। सांसद से लेकर कई समाजसेवियों ने नियमित रूप से निशुल्क कैंटीन चलाने की घोषणा की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आनंद विहार आईएसबीटी पर लगी भारी भीड़
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउनः कैसे टूटेगी कोरोना की साइकिल? घर जाने के लिए उमड़ा प्रवासी मजदूरों का जन सैलाब

28 मार्च 2020

चर्च पर चढ़े युवक को नीचे उतारती पुलिस
Meerut

लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन, पांच साल के बेटे संग चर्च की चोटी पर चढ़ा युवक, पुलिस की पिटाई था नाराज, तस्वीरें

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: जेलों से छोड़े जाएंगे कैदी, अधिकतम सात साल की सजा पाने वालों को ही मिलेगी राहत

28 मार्च 2020

रास्ते में यात्रियों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया गया
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: घर पहुंचने की जिद के आगे भूख प्यास बेदम, रोते हुए सुनाई आपबीती, बोले पैरों में पड़ गए छाले

28 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
coronavirus: e curfew passes will be issued in Himachal, apply on WhatsApp
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में ऑनलाइन बनेंगे कर्फ्यू पास, इन व्हाट्सऐप नंबरों पर करें आवेदन

28 मार्च 2020

कैलाश।
Meerut

लॉकडाउन: आंखों में आंसू, खाने के लिए नहीं है भोजन, दर्दभरी है पैदल चल रहे इस परिवार की कहानी

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

uttarakhand Lockdown latest news: Cleaners beaten during sanitizing in roorkee
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown: सैनिटाइज करने पहुंचे सफाईकर्मियों से मारपीट, भागकर बचाई जान

28 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur LockDown: सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं लोग, छूट मिलते ही सड़क पर उमड़े, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

28 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
कानपुर में पकड़ी गई गाजियाबाद से लखनऊ जा रही बस
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: गाजियाबाद से लखनऊ जा रही बस में भीड़ देख पुलिस के उड़े होश, छत का किराया 600 तो सीट का 1200

28 मार्च 2020

corona virus lockdown
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउनः जहां तक जाएगी नजर, दिखेगी पलायन करने वालों की भीड़, मदद के लिए आगे आए कई हाथ

28 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Allahabad University
Prayagraj

#LockDown: इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षकों ने यूट्यूब, व्हाट्सएप के माध्यम से शुरू की कक्षाएं

28 मार्च 2020

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन के मद्देनजर इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय में वार्षिक परीक्षाएं 22 अप्रैल तक स्थगित

28 मार्च 2020

बच्चे का नाम रखा कोरोना कुमार
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउन में जन्मा बेटा, पिता ने नाम रखा कोरोना कुमार 

28 मार्च 2020

जान हथेली पर रख कर रहे कई सौ किमी का सफर
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: घर पहुंचने की चाह में जान हथेली पर रख कर रहे सफर, कोई 100 तो कोई हजार किमी पैदल चला

28 मार्च 2020

लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
Jammu

कोरोना को मात देने के लिए जवानों ने संभाला मोर्चा, वायुसेना ने सूरत से श्रीनगर पहुंचाया ये सब सामान

28 मार्च 2020

इलाकों को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है
Meerut

CoronaVirus: मेरठ में रह रहे कोरोना पाॅजिटिव में मिले थे ये लक्षण, नमाज से लेकर निकाह में हुआ शामिल, सैकड़ों लोगों को संक्रमण का खतरा

28 मार्च 2020

पुलिस
Agra

लॉकडाउन में सेवा, समर्पण और संवदेना..., 'खाकी' के फर्ज के साथ निभा रहे मानवता का धर्म

28 मार्च 2020

coronavirus in jammu kashmir
Jammu

देश-विदेश से लौटे लोग प्रशासन के लिए बने चुनौती, मत छिपाएं यात्रा-इतिहास वरना जाएंगे जेल

28 मार्च 2020

आगरा लॉकडाउन
Agra

सिर पर गठरी...गोद में मासूम और लॉकडाउन में मुसीबतों का बोझ, 'पैदल पलायन' का नहीं कोई छोर

28 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Meerut

Meerut Lockdown: भूखी-प्यासी 114 किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर सहारनपुर से मेरठ पहुंची गर्भवती महिला, हालत बिगड़ी तो पसीजा पुलिस का दिल

28 मार्च 2020

फरीदाबाद में पुलिस पर लगा स्कूटी सवार को पीटने का आरोप, टूटा पैर
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउनः स्कूटी से दूध लेने जा रहे किशोर को पुलिस ने डंडा मारकर गिराया, टूटा पैर

28 मार्च 2020

हरिश्चंद्र घाट पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
Varanasi

लॉकडाउन: मणिकर्णिका-हरिश्चंद्र घाट पर भी पसरा सन्नाटा, रोजाना आ रहे दो-तीन शव

28 मार्च 2020

पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों को बनाया मुर्गा
पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों को बनाया मुर्गा - फोटो : amar ujala
बाहर से आने वालों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
बाहर से आने वालों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
बाहर से पहुंचने वालों का हुआ मेडिकल चेकअप
बाहर से पहुंचने वालों का हुआ मेडिकल चेकअप - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने पहुंचाई मदद
पुलिस ने पहुंचाई मदद - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन में निकले बाहर तो पुलिस ने रोका
लॉकडाउन में निकले बाहर तो पुलिस ने रोका - फोटो : amar ujala
मुर्गा बनाती पुलिस
मुर्गा बनाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
जरूरतमंदों को बाटी गई रसद
जरूरतमंदों को बाटी गई रसद - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited