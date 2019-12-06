शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   police presented accused in strict protection to the accused who burnt the rape victim

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने कड़ी सुरक्षा में कोर्ट में किया पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 09:43 PM IST
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने वाले आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने वाले आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव के बिहार थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार तड़के दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने में गिरफ्तार ग्राम प्रधान के पति और उसके बेटे समेत पांचों आरोपियों को शुक्रवार शाम 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया गया। दोपहर बाद पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को कड़ी सुरक्षा में कोर्ट में पेश किया था। 

 
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने वाले आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने वाले आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच पुलिस ने कोर्ट में किया पेश
आरोपी को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच पुलिस ने कोर्ट में किया पेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में तैैनात पुलिस
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में तैैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव कांड
उन्नाव कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
