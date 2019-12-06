उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने कड़ी सुरक्षा में कोर्ट में किया पेश

{"_id":"5dea7a5d8ebc3e1bdd23a90e","slug":"police-presented-accused-in-strict-protection-to-the-accused-who-burnt-the-rape-victim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने वाले आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच पुलिस ने कोर्ट में किया पेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में तैैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला