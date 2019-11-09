शहर चुनें

PHOTOS: जश्न-ए-चरागां पर रोशनी में घुली मोहब्बत, रंग बिरंगी लाइटों से जगमगा उठा कानपुर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 11:38 PM IST
जश्न-ए-चरागां
1 of 5
जश्न-ए-चरागां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या मसले पर सुप्रीमकोर्ट का फैसले आने के बाद शनिवार को मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में माहौल सामान्य रहा। फैसले के बाद मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों ने पैगंबर-ए-इस्लाम की यौम-ए-पैदाइश 12 रबीउल अव्वल (10 नवंबर) की पूर्व संध्या पर होने वाले जश्न-ए-चरागां की तैयारियां शुरू कर दीं।
 
जश्न-ए-चरागां
जश्न-ए-चरागां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न-ए-चरागां
जश्न-ए-चरागां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न-ए-चरागां
जश्न-ए-चरागां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न-ए-चरागां
जश्न-ए-चरागां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जश्न-ए-चरागां
जश्न-ए-चरागां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
