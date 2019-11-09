PHOTOS: जश्न-ए-चरागां पर रोशनी में घुली मोहब्बत, रंग बिरंगी लाइटों से जगमगा उठा कानपुर

{"_id":"5dc700398ebc3e5b294c2d87","slug":"photos-of-jashne-charagan-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928-\u090f-\u091a\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जश्न-ए-चरागां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc700398ebc3e5b294c2d87","slug":"photos-of-jashne-charagan-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928-\u090f-\u091a\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जश्न-ए-चरागां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc700398ebc3e5b294c2d87","slug":"photos-of-jashne-charagan-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928-\u090f-\u091a\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जश्न-ए-चरागां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc700398ebc3e5b294c2d87","slug":"photos-of-jashne-charagan-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928-\u090f-\u091a\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जश्न-ए-चरागां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc700398ebc3e5b294c2d87","slug":"photos-of-jashne-charagan-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928-\u090f-\u091a\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जश्न-ए-चरागां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला