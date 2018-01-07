बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5206ee4f1c1bd3178b5670","slug":"now-you-can-see-shilpa-shetty-and-amitabh-bachchan-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0917\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0905\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस शहर में डस्टबिन के बगल में नजर अाएंगी शिल्पा शेट्टी ताे अमिताभ बच्चन दिखेंगे यहां
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 05:26 PM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन अाैर शिल्पा शेट्टी काे अाप ने फिल्माें में ताे कई बार देखा हाेगा पर कभी डस्टबिन के बगल में नहीं देखा हाेगा। अब अाप उन्हें यहां भी देख पाएंगे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी के सपने क्लीन इंडिया ग्रीन इंडिया काे सफल बनाने के लिये कानपुर शहर की नवनिर्वाचित महापाैर प्रमिला पांडेय ने एक नई मुहिम शुरु की है।
