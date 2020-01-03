उन्नाव कांडः दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाकर मारने वाले लाए गए अदालत, टल गई पहली पेशी, जानिए क्यों...

{"_id":"5e0f3c318ebc3e8808339e60","slug":"nnao-rape-case-accused-brings-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u091f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड के पांच आरोपी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f3c318ebc3e8808339e60","slug":"nnao-rape-case-accused-brings-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u091f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f3c318ebc3e8808339e60","slug":"nnao-rape-case-accused-brings-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u091f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को इसी जगह पर जलाया गया था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f3c318ebc3e8808339e60","slug":"nnao-rape-case-accused-brings-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u091f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव कांड को लेकर पूरे देश में आक्रोश फैल गया था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f3c318ebc3e8808339e60","slug":"nnao-rape-case-accused-brings-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u091f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला