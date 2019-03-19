शहर चुनें

चुनावी रणनीति: सपा, भाजपा के नेताओं पर दांव लगाएगी प्रसपा, इन प्रत्याशियों को उतारने की तैयारी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 12:24 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
शिवपाल यादव के राजनीतिक दल प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी से कानपुर, अकबरपुर और आसपास की लोकसभा सीटों पर सपा, भाजपा के नेताओं को उतारा जाएगा। पार्टी ने इसकी तैयारी कर ली है। कानपुर से अभी कोई चेहरा सामने नहीं आया है।
election lok sabha election 2019 pragatisheel samajwadi party shivpal yadav lok sabha seats up news लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
