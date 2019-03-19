{"_id":"5c908c21bdec2214655586b7","slug":"news-related-to-political-parties-in-the-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0930\u0923\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f: \u0938\u092a\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u092a\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल सिंह यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला