बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5ee0e74f1c1b60268b4d90","slug":"new-political-scene-due-to-shivpal-s-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल बनाएंगे नया समाजवाद, नहीं तो देंगे 'हाथ का साथ'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:17 AM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता एवं पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने खुलकर अपने राजनीतिक पत्ते खोलने की ठान ली है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5ee0e74f1c1b60268b4d90","slug":"new-political-scene-due-to-shivpal-s-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee0e74f1c1b60268b4d90","slug":"new-political-scene-due-to-shivpal-s-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee0e74f1c1b60268b4d90","slug":"new-political-scene-due-to-shivpal-s-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee0e74f1c1b60268b4d90","slug":"new-political-scene-due-to-shivpal-s-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee0e74f1c1b60268b4d90","slug":"new-political-scene-due-to-shivpal-s-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.