{"_id":"5a5dff3f4f1c1b90268b4adc","slug":"build-the-ram-janmabhoomi-temple-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0923\u0928\u0940\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924\u00a02019\u00a0\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u00a0\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0939\u093e\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस रणनीति के तहत 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले शुरु हाेगा राममंदिर निर्माण
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:19 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में लंबे समय से राम मंदिर निर्माण काे लेकर सरकारे नई-नई रणनीतियां लाती रही हैं अब प्रदेश में भजपा की सरकार एक लंबे अंतराल के बाद अाई है एेसे में विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले राममंदिर निर्माण के लिए रणनीति बनाना शुरु कर दिया है।
