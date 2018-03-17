बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नवरात्र विशेषः जानिए क्या है देवी मां की पसंद और कैसे बरसेगी उनकी कृपा
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 12:33 PM IST
नवरात्र के दौरान विधि-विधान से पूजन, व्रत-अनुष्ठान करने पर माता आदि शक्ति जगदम्बा भक्तों पर अपनी कृपा बरसाएंगी। ज्योतिषाचार्य व पं. नरेंद्र शास्त्री नवरात्रि पर पूजन के विधान के बारे में विस्तार से बता रहे हैं। जानिए, माता रानी को भोग व श्रृंगार के सामान में क्या अर्पित करें जिससे मां भक्तों को सुखी जीवन का वरदान दें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aace17d4f1c1bac758b5d6b","slug":"navratri-worship-special-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.