नरेश अग्रवाल ने फिर दिया विवादित बयान, बोले..शराब आदमी का शौक इसलिए बंटवाई कोई जहर नहीं बंटवाया

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Apr 2019 04:51 AM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में हर दिन नेताओं के नए नए रंग देखने को मिल रहे हैं। हरदोई मिश्रिख लोकसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी अशोक रावत के समर्थन में अतरौली में आयोजित जनसभा में भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य और पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल ने खुले मंच से कहा कि हरदोई में सम्मेलन के दौरान शराब ही तो बंटवाई थी कोई जहर नहीं बंटवाया था।
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
