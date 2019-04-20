शहर चुनें

भाजपा नेता पर जूूता फेंकने वोले डा. शक्ति भार्गव ने कहा प्लानिंग करके गया था, नहीं है कोई पछतावा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Apr 2019 04:34 AM IST
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में बृहस्पतिवार को भाजपा प्रवक्ता की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान प्रवक्ता जीवीएल नरसिम्हा की ओर जूता फेंकने वाले डा. शक्ति भार्गव को जूता फेंकने का जरा भी अफसोस नहीं है। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें कोई खेद नहीं है। वो प्लानिंग करके दिल्ली गए थे। वहां पर पार्टी प्रवक्ता प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर रहे थे इसलिए उन पर जूता फें का। यदि कोई और होता तो भी जूता फेंकते।

 
