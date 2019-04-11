शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   naresh agarwal statement on mulayam singh mayawati and akhilesh yadav lok sabha elections 2019

नरेश बोले- मुलायम का इतना खराब समय आ गया कि मायावती जिताने जाएंगी, अखिलेश के लिए ये कह डाला

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 07:39 PM IST
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
1 of 5
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल ने फिर सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव पर निशाना साधा है। गुरुवार को हरदोई जिले में अहिरोरी के नई बाजार में कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए नरेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि मुलायम सिंह देश के नेता थे, लेकिन उनके बेटे अखिलेश ने उन्हें सबसे नीचे पायदान पर लाकर खड़ा कर दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
naresh agarwal statement on mulayam naresh agarwal statement on mayawati naresh agarwal statement on akhilesh yadav lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha elections अखिलेश यादव मुलायम सिंह यादव मायावती लोकसभा चुनाव
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: बाबा रामदेव ने लाइन में लगकर डाला वोट, आने वाली सरकार के लिए कही ये बड़ी बात, पढ़िए...

11 अप्रैल 2019

सोनिया गांधी
Lucknow

रायबरेली में नामांकन से पहले परिवार संग इस अंदाज में नजर आईं सोनिया गांधी, तस्वीरें

11 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

मोदी-मोदी के नारों के बीच स्मृति ने अमेठी में भरा नामांकन, योगी बोले- पहले चरण की सभी सीटें जीतेंगे

11 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी
Kanpur

भाजपा छाेड़ सपा में शामिल हुआ ये करोड़पति प्रत्याशी, इन चीजों में बड़े-बड़े रईसों को दे रहा मात

11 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

चुनावी पिच पर शिवपाल ने सजाई भविष्य की फील्डिंग, तमाम फसादों के बाद जागा परिवार का मोह

11 अप्रैल 2019

old citizen voting
Delhi NCR

इन बुजुर्गों के उत्साह के आगे बड़े-बड़े पड़े फीके, एक ने तो 112 की उम्र में किया मतदान, देखिए तस्वीरें

11 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

मंच पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामशंकर कठेरिया (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

भाजपा को तगड़ा झटका, प्रत्याशी सहित 30 कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ गंभीर धाराओं में दर्ज हुआ मुकदमा

11 अप्रैल 2019

Dinesh lal yadav Nirahua request from azamgarh DM in loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

'निरहुआ' ने पत्थरबाजों के लिए आजमगढ़ के डीएम से की ये गुजारिश, गठबंधन को बताया पाकिस्तान से प्रेरित

11 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
सपा झंडा
Agra

हर चुनाव में ऊंची होती गई 'सपा के दुर्ग' की दीवार, इस बार होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला

11 अप्रैल 2019

मतदान
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: भाजपा विधायक के समर्थकों पर अनुसूचित जातियों का आरोप, नहीं डालने दे रहे वोट, धरने पर बैठे

11 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
पीएम मोदी-सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मोदी-योगी के खिलाफ साधु ने किया अपशब्दों का प्रयोग, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से ठीक पहले लगाए गंभीर आरोप

11 अप्रैल 2019

महिलाओं ने मतदान किया
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में युवाओं की दमदार भागीदारी, देखें ये 31 तस्वीरें

11 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी एवं श्यामाचरण गुप्ता
Kanpur

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोले..वहां किसी भले आदमी की पूछ नहीं

11 अप्रैल 2019

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर पड़े युवकों के शव
Agra

एक्सप्रेसवे हादसा: 'मंजिल' से पहले थमा आठ युवकों की जिंदगी का सफर, टूटा शिक्षक बनने का सपना

11 अप्रैल 2019

पथराव में घायल लोग
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: मुजफ्फरगनर में फर्जी मतदान को लेकर हंगामा, जमकर पथराव, कई लोग घायल

11 अप्रैल 2019

उत्तराखंड में वोटिंग के दौरान खींची फोटो
Dehradun

मिशन 2019: बीजेपी-कांग्रेस नेताओं ने मतदान करते वक्त ऐसे उड़ाई आचार संहिता की धज्जियां, तस्वीरें...

11 अप्रैल 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

आईआरसीटीसी मई में कराएगा यूरोप की सैर, देनी होगी ये कीमत, बुकिंग के लिए यहां करें संपर्क

11 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा प्रत्याशी की फोटो लगी पर्ची
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: यहां पीएम मोदी और भाजपा प्रत्याशी की फोटो लगी मतदान पर्ची से डाले जा रहे वोट, तस्वीरें...

11 अप्रैल 2019

पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा
Delhi NCR

नोएडा में पोलिंग बूथ पर बंटा नमो फूड का खाना, एसएसपी बोले-गलत और राजनीति से प्रेरित अफवाह

11 अप्रैल 2019

फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: इन युवाओं ने पहली बार किया मतदान, उम्मीदों की भरी उड़ान

11 अप्रैल 2019

नामांकन कर बाहर निकलीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
Kanpur

यूपी की इस लोकसभा सीट से केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति ने भरा नामांकन

11 अप्रैल 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व पर सौ साल पार बुजुर्गों ने डाला वोट, कोई गोद पर आया तो किसी को कंधे पर पहुंचाया

11 अप्रैल 2019

पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल
भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.