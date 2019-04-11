शहर चुनें

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोले..वहां किसी भले आदमी की पूछ नहीं

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 04:15 PM IST
पीएम मोदी एवं श्यामाचरण गुप्ता
1 of 2
पीएम मोदी एवं श्यामाचरण गुप्ता
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के रण में प्रत्याशी एक दूसरे पर आरोप मढ़ने का एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। सपा-बसपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी श्यामाचरण गुप्त ने नामांकन दाखिल करने से पूर्व रायफल क्लब ग्राउंड में आयोजित सभा में कहा कि भाजपा में किसी भले आदमी की पूछ नहीं है।  

पांचवें चरण के चुनाव में बुधवार को नामांकन के पहले दिन यहां बांदा-चित्रकूट संसदीय सीट से सपा-बसपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी श्यामाचरण गुप्त ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। कुल नौ नामांकन पत्र खरीदे गए। नामांकन 18 अप्रैल तक होने हैं। पहले दिन यहां कलेक्ट्रेट में मात्र गठबंधन प्रत्याशी ने ही पर्चा दाखिल किया। उन्होंने दो सेट में पर्चे दाखिल किए।
 
पीएम मोदी एवं श्यामाचरण गुप्ता
पीएम मोदी एवं श्यामाचरण गुप्ता
