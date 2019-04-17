शहर चुनें

जारी हैं नरेश के हमले, बोले- मायावती दौलत की बेटी, कुछ ऐसे किया महाभारत का जिक्र...

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 08:20 PM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के हरदोई जिले में नरेश अग्रवाल के सियासी हमले जारी हैं। नरेश अग्रवाल के एक के बाद एक कई बयानों ने राजनीतिक गलियारों में भूचाल मचा रखा है। बुधवार को भी नरेश ने गठबंधन पर जमकर निशाना साधा। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने मायावती पर भी टिप्पणी की।
