फर्रुखाबाद: पुलिस की हीलाहवाली से बढ़ गया मामला, 5:30 पर पहुंचे एसपी और सवा छह बजे डीएम

{"_id":"5e3339ab8ebc3e4ad74f83f5","slug":"murder-accused-holds-20-children-hostage-in-up-s-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, 5:30 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e \u091b\u0939 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3339ab8ebc3e4ad74f83f5","slug":"murder-accused-holds-20-children-hostage-in-up-s-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, 5:30 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e \u091b\u0939 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3339ab8ebc3e4ad74f83f5","slug":"murder-accused-holds-20-children-hostage-in-up-s-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, 5:30 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e \u091b\u0939 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3339ab8ebc3e4ad74f83f5","slug":"murder-accused-holds-20-children-hostage-in-up-s-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, 5:30 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e \u091b\u0939 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिरफिरे ने 11 घंटों से 21 बच्चों को बना रखा बंधक
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e3339ab8ebc3e4ad74f83f5","slug":"murder-accused-holds-20-children-hostage-in-up-s-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, 5:30 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e \u091b\u0939 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala