शादी की रस्मों के बीच महिला की करंट लगने से मौत, बेटी की डोली से पहले उठी मां की अर्थी, रोई हर आंख

{"_id":"5d26f8e88ebc3e6ca9216a72","slug":"mother-death-next-day-of-daughter-s-wedding-in-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी की डोली से पहले उठी मां की अर्थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f8e88ebc3e6ca9216a72","slug":"mother-death-next-day-of-daughter-s-wedding-in-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी की डोली से पहले उठी मां की अर्थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f8e88ebc3e6ca9216a72","slug":"mother-death-next-day-of-daughter-s-wedding-in-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी की डोली से पहले उठी मां की अर्थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f8e88ebc3e6ca9216a72","slug":"mother-death-next-day-of-daughter-s-wedding-in-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी की डोली से पहले उठी मां की अर्थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f8e88ebc3e6ca9216a72","slug":"mother-death-next-day-of-daughter-s-wedding-in-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी की डोली से पहले उठी मां की अर्थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला