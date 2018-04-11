बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ace173a4f1c1b683d8b4911","slug":"mla-kuldeep-sengar-supporters-indecency-with-sp-women-delegation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u00a0\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0924!\u00a0\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0927\u093f \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0938\u0947 'MLA Kuldeep Sengar \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोप से उफान पर सियासत! सपा महिला प्रतिनिधि मंडल से 'MLA Kuldeep Sengar समर्थकों' ने की अभद्रता
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 07:40 PM IST
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर लगे गैंगरेप के सनसनीखेज आरोप से सियासत उफान पर है। सपा, कांग्रेस व बसपा ने प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर भाजपा को कठघरे में खड़ा किया है। राजनीतिक दल सीएम से नैतिकता के आधार पर इस्तीफा मांग रहे हैं।
