भाई मनोज की मौत पर विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर व छोटे भाई को मिली पैरोल, दुष्कर्म कांड में था आरोपी

{"_id":"5db5ab5f8ebc3e017f1e81d8","slug":"mla-kuldeep-sengar-and-younger-brother-got-parole-on-death-of-brother-manoj-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0935 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : amar ujala
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के घर पहुंची सीबीआई टीम (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला