

भाई मनोज की मौत पर विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर व छोटे भाई को मिली पैरोल, दुष्कर्म कांड में था आरोपी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 08:06 PM IST
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में छोटे भाई के शव के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए परिवार के लोगों ने अपने वकील सत्येंद्र सिंह के माध्यम से न्यायालय में पैरोल की अर्जी दी है। न्यायालय ने विधायक को 72 घंटे की पैरोल मंजूर की है। लखनऊ जेल में बंद छोटे भाई अतुल सेंगर को भी भाई के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने के लिए पैरोल मंजूर हो गई है। परिजनों ने मनोज सेंगर की मौत को गहरा आघात बताया है। परिजनों ने बताया कि उनकी अचानक मौत होना संदेह पैदा कर रहा है लेकिन पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकेगा।

 
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत
विधायक कुलदीप के भाई मनोज की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के घर पहुंची सीबीआई टीम (फाइल फोटो)
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के घर पहुंची सीबीआई टीम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
