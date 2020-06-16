शहर चुनें
Lover couple got married in Fatehpur and then suicide by eat poison

मौसेरे भाई को बहन से हुआ प्यार, समझ चुके थे मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, पहले शादी रचाई फिर जहर खाकर दे दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Tue, 16 Jun 2020 07:49 PM IST
प्रेमी युगल की फाइल फोटो।
प्रेमी युगल की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर जिले के थरियांव में प्रेमी युगल ने घर से निकलकर पहले शादी की और फिर एक साथ जहर खा लिया। मंगलवार सुबह दोनों एक नलकूप के पास खेत में अचेत अवस्था में मिले। आसपास के लोगों की मदद से दोनों को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। डॉक्टर ने युवक को मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि एक घंटे बाद युवती की भी सांसें थम गईं। पुलिस ने शवों का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है।
up news fatehpur news love couple love affair suicide news committed suicide

प्रेमी युगल की फाइल फोटो।
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
क्षेत्रीय लोगों की भीड़
मृतक की फाइल फोटो
प्रेमी युगल की फाइल फोटो।
