मुक्कमल नहीं हुई मोहब्बत तो प्रेमिका की हत्या कर प्रेमी ने शव जलाया, फिर ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर दी जान

{"_id":"5f5df4fd8ebc3e506244169c","slug":"lover-burnt-the-dead-body-after-killing-his-girlfriend-and-jumped-in-front-of-the-train-and-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u092e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी जगह हत्या कर प्रेमी ने जलाया था प्रेमिका का शव
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
घटना की जानकारी देता ग्रामीण
