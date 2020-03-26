लॉकडाउन: पुलिस ने घूमने वालों को खदेड़ा, बंद कराई दुकानें और होटल, दस पर एफआईआर, आठ को पकड़ा

{"_id":"5e7c9bfa8ebc3e78ba605c12","slug":"lockdown-police-chased-down-the-wanderers-got-shops-and-hotels-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u0926\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाइक सवारों को रोकती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7c9bfa8ebc3e78ba605c12","slug":"lockdown-police-chased-down-the-wanderers-got-shops-and-hotels-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u0926\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेवजह बाहर घूमने वालों को विजयीपुर में मुर्गा बनाते हुए पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7c9bfa8ebc3e78ba605c12","slug":"lockdown-police-chased-down-the-wanderers-got-shops-and-hotels-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u0926\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाइक सवारों को रोकती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7c9bfa8ebc3e78ba605c12","slug":"lockdown-police-chased-down-the-wanderers-got-shops-and-hotels-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u0926\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाइक सवारों को रोकती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7c9bfa8ebc3e78ba605c12","slug":"lockdown-police-chased-down-the-wanderers-got-shops-and-hotels-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u0926\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाइक सवारों को रोकती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala