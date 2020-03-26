शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन: पुलिस ने घूमने वालों को खदेड़ा, बंद कराई दुकानें और होटल, दस पर एफआईआर, आठ को पकड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 06:23 PM IST
बाइक सवारों को रोकती पुलिस
1 of 5
बाइक सवारों को रोकती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
फतेहपुर में लॉकडाउन के दूसरे दिन शहर में पुलिस माइक लेकर घूमी और लोगों को घरों के अंदर रहने की अपील की। इसके बाद भी कई बेपरवाह लोग बेवजह घूमते नजर आए। मजबूरन पुलिस को इन्हें भगाने के लिए हल्का बल प्रयोग करना पड़ा। कई लोगों की धरपकड़ की गई।
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

